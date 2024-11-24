Controversy over CA exam dates, FM Nirmala flays opposition

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday flayed the opposition parties, including the DMK, for their criticism of the BJP-led NDA government.

She accused the DMK and CPI of spreading “anti-Tamil” propaganda against the Centre, whenever possible, quoting the BJP state secretary SG Suryah's clarification.

Nirmala’s response came after the DMK student wing secretary R Rajiv Gandhi and CPM MP of Madurai, Su Venkatesan criticised the central government and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for scheduling the CA foundation examination during the Pongal holidays.

BJP state secretary SG Suryah clarified that Pongal is celebrated under different names across India, such as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Bihu.

He argued that labelling the BJP as "anti-Tamil" is unfounded, as Pongal is a national festival celebrated throughout India.

He emphasised that the dates for CA exams are decided by an independent statutory body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and not by the Union Ministry of Finance.

Sharing the examination notification of ICAI in his social media handle, DMK student wing secretary Rajiv Gandhi has criticised the Central government, calling it "anti-Tamil" for scheduling the CA foundation examination on January 14 and 16, which coincides with the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

CPM MP Su Venkatesan has also written to the Union Finance Ministry and the ICAI chairman, requesting to reschedule the exam dates. He argued that the exam dates clash with the Pongal festival, which is an important holiday in Tamil Nadu, and would put candidates from the state in a difficult situation.

A senior official from the ICAI Southern India Regional Council told DT Next that the ICAI has made changes to its exam schedule in the past, due to conflicts with other important events such as Lok Sabha elections.

“However, in this case, we have not yet decided anything regarding the rescheduling of the CA foundation examination,” the official said.