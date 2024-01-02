Controversial remarks on barber community: Dayanidhi Maran takes U-turn

CHENNAI: In a fresh U-Turn, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday apologised for his recent remarks on the barber community.

"I never had any intention of hurting any individual or any particular group. I apologise if my comments offended anyone, " Chennai (Central) MP of DMK, Dayanidhi Maran said in a statement.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the DMK MP said, "The sufferings of the Modi-led BJP government are more than the achievements for the people in the last nine years. The situation is developing that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi will face a major collapse in the upcoming parliamentary elections."

"Therefore, the BJP IT wing has seriously embarked on trying to divert the public's attention, and that too has been rampant in cutting, pasting, twisting and hiding the speeches of the opposition parties and spreading them on social media, " Maran added.

Earlier on Monday, State BJP president K Annamalai flayed DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his controversial remarks on the barber community.

It may be recalled that the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, when criticising the BJP IT wing for spreading old videos, said, "There is an adage in Tamil which says that when a barber does not have a job, he will shave a cat. Similarly, the BJP IT wing does not have anything useful to do and hence it is spreading my old videos."