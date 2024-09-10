Control drug menace in State: Anbumani tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Alleging that Tamil Nadu is becoming the hub for methamphetamine smuggling, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to take stringent measures to prevent the smuggling of drugs into the State.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the central government agencies informed that the quantity of drugs smuggled from Tamil Nadu and seized in Tamil Nadu is increasing.

"In 2021, 12kg of methamphetamine was seized and in 2022, this increased to 66kg. In 2023, 81kg of the drug was seized. Till now, 57kg of methamphetamine has been seized this year," he added.

He said that of the total seizure, less than 10 per cent has been seized by state police and more than 90 per cent of seizures were by central agencies.

"The State government has not taken any measures to prevent the drug from entering Tamil Nadu. After DMK came to power in 2021, smuggling of drugs has increased by 7 times. The DMK government should take responsibility," he added.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss pointed out six murders were reported on the same day across the state on Sunday.

"After DMK came to power, 1,558 murders were reported in 2021-22 and in 2022-23, 1,596 murders were reported. Moreover, 18 murders were committed by contract killers. Chief minister MK Stalin should realise the sufferings of the people," he added.

Saying that drugs and ganja are the major reason for the increasing number of crimes and murders, Ramadoss urged the government to shut down wine shops apart from ending the drug culture.