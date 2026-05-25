Contractor-funded meals continue for Minister under new guard

The issue has surfaced even as ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government publicly stress transparency and the abolition of commissions in government works.

Recently, Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the new government had abolished the “commission and percentage culture” allegedly prevalent during the previous DMK regime.

Contractors involved in government construction projects said the new administration had instructed them to focus solely on quality, without paying commissions.