Contractor-funded meals continue for Minister under new guard

CHENNAI: Despite regime change promising corruption-free governance, contractors associated with government departments allege that old practices, such as bearing the expenses for snacks and meals supplied to Ministers’ offices, continue unofficially.
The issue has surfaced even as ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government publicly stress transparency and the abolition of commissions in government works.
Recently, Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the new government had abolished the “commission and percentage culture” allegedly prevalent during the previous DMK regime.
Contractors involved in government construction projects said the new administration had instructed them to focus solely on quality, without paying commissions.
“Earlier, nearly 35 per cent commission was allegedly sought at various levels even for small maintenance works such as whitewashing. Now, officials and ministers are assuring us that only quality matters. We hope it continues,” a contractor associated with government building works said.
Senior Ministers, including Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand and KG Arunraj, had recently held review meetings with engineers and departmental officials, stressing corruption-free administration and quality execution of projects.
However, some contractors alleged that despite the anti-corruption stance, unofficial expectations at the office level still persist.
“One senior minister’s office is still asking contractors to arrange snacks and meals regularly. We purchase them from restaurant chains and even from canteens run by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. This old practice continues till date and should be stopped,” a contractor alleged.
Sources in the construction sector said such informal practices, though minor in nature compared to larger allegations of corruption, could affect the clean-governance image projected by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his government.