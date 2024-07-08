Contract killings increasing in state: Puthiya Tamilagam chief

MADURAI: Contract killing culture is on the rise in Tamil Nadu, K Krishnasamy, president, Puthiya Tamilagam said on Sunday, adding that hired killers were involved in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.

Such a culture began to take root from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Only if crimes unleashed by contract killers were solved, the law and order in the state could be maintained. It’s not good for the state. It is time to end such acts of crime, he told reporters in Tirunelveli. He also sought stern action against those indulged in Arudhra gold scam and punish whoever was found guilty.