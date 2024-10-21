Contract cleanliness workers protest in Coimbatore, demand full bonus payments

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Oct 2024 12:46 PM IST
    Contract cleanliness workers protest  in Coimbatore (Thanthi tv)

    CHENNAI: Over 300 contract cleanliness workers staged a protest at the South Revenue Divisional Office in Coimbatore demanding fair compensation, alleging that companies are providing only minimal bonus.

    The workers are demanding immediate action from the authorities to ensure full bonus payments, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The workers also raised concerns about the lack of agreements that were reached during negotiations, claiming that payments were made unilaterally without proper discussion.

    The workers began this strike to express their grievances, demanding fair compensation.

