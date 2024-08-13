5,191 kg ganja seized from 10 southern TN dists burnt

TIRUCHY: As many as 5,191 kg ganja seized by the police from parts of ten districts of the southern region were burnt on the premises of a private bio-medical waste management company at Pothaiyadi in Pappankulam village near Vijayanarayanam in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Awareness about drug abuse provided in the event organised as part of ‘Drug Free Tamil Nadu’ programme.

After obtaining court orders and as per the directive of Prem Anand Sinha, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, the seized quantities of ganja were burnt in presence of Pa Moorthy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range.

Many students took the pledge -- ‘Say No To Drugs and Say Yes to Life’. Apart from the public rally, essay writing and drawing competitions involving students of schools and colleges were also organised, sources said.