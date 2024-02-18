Continuous apprehension of TN fishermen by SL Navy is deeply concerning: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed his deep concern over the alarming increase in apprehension of Tamil fishermen and their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy in the past few months.

"Over the past two months, there has been a sharp rise in arrests, with a staggering 69 fishermen apprehended. What's more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention," Stalin wrote on X.

The CM said that the issue severely threatens the livelihoods of the fishermen and also puts their hard-earned savings (economic stability) at risk as their boats are nationalised by the Sri Lankan government.

The CM also requested a diplomatic intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar into the issue.

"On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I urgently urge diplomatic intervention from Hon'ble PM Thiru @NarendraModi and Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar to ensure the repatriation of our fishermen and the release of their boats. It's crucial to prioritise this matter and take decisive action to safeguard the interests of our fishermen, for they are not just Tamils but proud Indians," he added.

Earlier on Feburary 9, Stalin wrote to Modi urging him to take necessary diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities and renew the Joint Action Group to resolve the fishermen issue.

Meanwhile, as many as 28 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested for crossing the marine border by the Sri Lankan government were returned to Chennai on February 13.