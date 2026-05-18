Continue agri budget, Tamil Nadu farmers urge new govt

Before the presentation of the agricultural budget, suggestions were received both in person and via email, and petitions from stakeholders were considered.

Agri-budget used to emphasise crop diversification, innovation, and better market access to farmers. It also gave special focus on organic farming - a need of the hour nutrition and technology adaptation for crop cultivation. The agri budget would also suggest the subsidies and incentives for farmers, which they can easily avail.

"Initially, the officials convened meetings across the state separately and used to get the inputs from the farmers, as we could give proper inputs for the priority demand. We were also allowed to express our views without any hesitation, and handpicked leaders from farmers' associations are invited to Chennai to take part in a meeting before finalising the proposals for the agri budget," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.