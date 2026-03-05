Contest has always been between AIADMK and DMK, Vijay can only be spoiler this time: Semmalai
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organising secretary and former Minister S Semmalai in a tête-à-tête with Geedan PC said actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would not be able to dislodge the AIADMK from its political space and asserted that the upcoming Assembly election would largely be a contest between the AIADMK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Excerpts from the interview...
In the upcoming Assembly elections, what will be the central issue between the DMK alliance and the NDA?
The central issue will be whether the people of Tamil Nadu want the DMK government to continue in office. The DMK is depending heavily on its alliance strength to project an image of stability. Chief Minister MK Stalin is keen on securing a second consecutive term, something his father M. Karunanidhi could not achieve it. Expanding the alliance is part of that strategy. However, such an image-building exercise will not help them.
The Chief Minister says 100% of the DMK’s election promises have been fulfilled. What is your response?
If that were true, Tamil Nadu would not be witnessing widespread protests. Government employees and several sections of society are on the streets. There was hope during the first year of the DMK regime, but it has now turned into resentment. Rising prices and increased property taxes are burdening the public. The AIADMK will return to power, and its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will become Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of being anti-Tamil. Will this affect voters?
Allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party will not influence voters. The DMK is raising such slogans to divert attention from governance failures. Due to constant confrontation with the Centre, Tamil Nadu has lost several benefits. The State’s debt has sharply increased in recent years. Instead of addressing these concerns, the government is attempting to shift focus.
BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran said BJP members could become ministers in Tamil Nadu. What is your view?
Such remarks are meant to motivate party cadres. It may be the BJP’s aspiration. However, Tamil Nadu has not traditionally supported coalition governments. There is no scope for coalition rule here.
It is being said that Vijay may capture the AIADMK’s political space. How do you see his entry?
Vijay cannot even reach the AIADMK’s position. Leaders like him may only act as substitutes in this election. In Tamil Nadu, the real contest has always been between the AIADMK and the DMK. He may end up playing a spoiler’s role.
Will O Panneerselvam joining hands with the DMK affect the AIADMK’s prospects?
His departure will have no significant impact. He may influence a few thousand votes in certain constituencies, but that can be compensated through alliance arrangements. His decision to join DMK amounts to betrayal of the party's founder, MG Ramachandran, and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Why did Palaniswami refuse to readmit Panneerselvam into the AIADMK?
The party earlier amended its rules to appoint him as coordinator. Later, it was decided that single leadership was necessary, and Mr Palaniswami became general secretary. After that, demanding further rule changes as a precondition for rejoining is not acceptable. The decision reflects foresight.
VK Sasikala has floated a separate party. How do you view this development?
Some leaders could not accept Palaniswami becoming general secretary. I believe the DMK is backing her move to launch a separate party.