Contempt notice against Home secretary, DGP

CHENNAI: A Contempt notice was issued against P Amudha the Secretary of the Home department and Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, for not granting permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march, even after the Court directed to grant permission.

Advocate P Palaninathan from Chennai issued the contempt notice stating that his client R Thiagarajan planned to conduct an RSS route march on October 22 in Erumad Bazaar, Nilgiris, and a public meeting at Indco Nagar Panchayat ground.

The contempt notice stated that the Madras High Court (MHC) on October 16 allowed the route march and public meeting. Further, the court also directed the Superintendent of Police Nilgiris to permit the route after having consultation with the organizers.

The notice said that on October 19 his client tried to meet the DGP regarding the court order, however, it stated that the DGP refused to meet his client and denied to grant permission for the route march three days prior as stipulated in the court order.

Hence it is deliberate contempt of the DGP and disobeying the court's order, said the advocate. Further, the contempt notice states that legal action will be taken against the DGP and the Home Secretary.