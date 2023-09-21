Consumers interests in buying milk in polythene pouch, says Aavin in MHC

CHENNAI: The State submitted in the Madras High Court that the consumers are interested to buy the milk in polythene pouch instead of glass bottle due to the higher cost as per the customer survey conducted by Aavin.

The managing director of Aavin S Vineeth submitted the status report of the sample survey conducted among the consumers, before a division bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice P T Asha.

The Additional Advocate General J Ravindran appreared for the Aavin said that as per the MHC direction, the sample survey was conducted in various places from Chennai and Coimbatore, that the consumers are interested to buy milk in polythene pouch or glass bottle.

The status report of the sample survey disclosed the consumers are interested to buy the milk in polythene pouch instead of glass bottle due to the higher cost.

The special bench hearing a batch of cases challenging the plastic ban in the State, directed the Aavin to conduct a survey and submit a report on whether it is possible to sell milk in bottles rather than polythene pouch.