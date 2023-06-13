Consumers in shock & dark over EB deposit

CHENNAI: Several domestic users were shocked to find bi-monthly electricity bill more than what they received via SMS and email alerts from Tangedco as the utility added the additional security deposit (ASD) to bill without intimation.

The consumers who have to pay ASD were caught unaware as they did not receive any alerts or notification from Tangedco to pay the additional security deposit along with bills.

A Saravanan, a resident of Nanganallur, said due to high temperature, the power usage has increased and the real impact of the last year’s tariff hike is being felt in the bill. “When I tried to pay online, the amount displayed was much higher. I thought there was some discrepancy and enquired at the section office when I was told that the additional amount was hike in security deposit,” he said.

Tangedco reviews the adequacy of the security deposit (SD) once every two years in the case of LT consumers after taking the interest due for the credit available. If an available deposit is less than the reviewed SD, the balance will be collected as ASD. If the balance amount is not paid within the due date, the service is liable for disconnection.

T Sadagopan of TN Progressive Consumer Centre said it is mandatory for the utility to notify users on the ASD with details of the available security deposit, interest paid and excess or adjustable SD. “If the consumer sought time to pay, Tangedco should allow them to pay in three instalments,” he said.

Kathirmathion of Coimbatore Consumer Cause said the required deposit of consumers went up due to the increase in tariff.

“Tangedco should suo motto refund the excess deposit. But the utility fails to refund even after the consumer applies for it,” he said.

A Tangedco official said consumer should pay their ASD within 30 days of paying their bills. “If the consumer needs to pay a huge amount, they can pay through instalments,” he said.