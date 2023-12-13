Consumers in flooded areas to be billed based on the previous month: Tangedco

CHENNAI: Tangedco has instructed its officials to bill consumers based on the previous month's billing in the cyclonic storm Michaung affected areas in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.



"Consequent to the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and connected cyclonic storm Michaung affected most of the parts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts affecting the routine assessment work due to water logging in various places in and around Chennai during December 4 to 7. Already, the consumers whose due dates fall between December 4 and 7 have been extended to December 18 without levy of the belated payment surcharge and disconnection or reconnection fees, " the Tangedco circular instructed its officials.

Tangedco said to adopt the previous month's billing for all LT consumers whose bill month is December 2023 and the reading date is from December 4 to 7. The PMC billing would be applicable for the LT consumers where the reading has not been taken till date due to water logging, it said.

The utility has asked the section office to advise consumers to make use of online payment facilities such as Internet banking, mobile banking, payment gateway, BBPS etc., for the payment of current consumption charges and other charges.