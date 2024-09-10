Consumers in Chennai, Coimbatore want e-commerce firms to transition to EVs: Study

CHENNAI: A consumer survey revealed that 96% of residents surveyed in Chennai and Coimbatore view the transition of the last mile delivery sector to electric vehicles (EV) as a critical measure to tackle air pollution and emission reduction in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, 65% of consumers were willing to switch to brands with stronger commitments to reducing emissions and air pollution. In Chennai, this number stood at 66.7% while it was 64.7% in Coimbatore.

The survey titled ‘Consumer Perceptions and Insights in the Last Mile Delivery Sector for the Transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs)’ conducted by Sustainability Mobility Network (SMN), found that 49.2% of respondents in Chennai have high levels of awareness around air quality in the city while 35.8% respondents in Coimbatore have awareness. “As much as 52.4% of the respondents (in Chennai) stated that they would prioritise shopping from a company that actively supports its workers in ensuring a just EV transition,” the survey report added.

On the other hand, around 55.3% of respondents in Coimbatore stated that they would prioritise shopping from such companies. The survey was conducted in 10 cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

In total, 43% of respondents across 10 cities were aware of e-commerce, food delivery, hyperlocal grocery, and courier companies’ commitments to transitioning to electric vehicles. City-wise analysis revealed that awareness was highest among respondents from Pune (68%), Chennai (67%) and Coimbatore (60%). “However, a majority of respondents (57%) were unaware of such commitments, indicating a potential gap in formation dissemination,” the report added.

On the other hand, female respondents (40%) showed lower levels of awareness about company commitments to EV compared to males (46%). “Last mile delivery refers to the transportation of goods from its distribution hub to the customer’s door. As of 2024, the last mile delivery sector alone is responsible for the emission of 5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere,” the report explained.