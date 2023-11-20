Consumers fume as common service tariff remains on paper

CHENNAI: The new subsidised common service tariff category, 1-E, came into effect more than a fortnight ago, but those living in apartments say the latest consumption bill for common supply has been calculated under the existing 1-D tariff, without any subsidy.

On October 31, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had ordered the creation of the tariff category, 1-E, for domestic common power supply connections. The new tariff was to come to effect from November 1, under which common supply would be charged at Rs 5.50 per unit (Rs 8.15 per unit for 1-D) for small apartments.

The 1-E tariff is applicable for small apartments with less than three floors and 10 dwelling units, and without lift. However, the fixed charges will remain Rs 102 per kW for both 1D and 1E categories, according to the TNERC order on tariff revision.

According to K Ramamoorthy of Lakshmipuram in Kolathur, the common connection for his ground+two floors apartment building, which has six dwelling units without a lift, was charged under the 1-D category in the bill dated November 15. “For consuming 107 units, we are billed Rs 1,076, including fixed charges of Rs 204,” he said, adding that when the tariff was revised on September 10 last year, the then newly created tariff category 1-D was effected in their bill dated September 15.

When asked, a senior Tangedco official said the survey to identify the common service connections, estimated to number more than 40,000 in the city alone, falling under the 1-E tariff category was under way. “The assessors and other staff are involved in the survey. We will effect the tariff conversion from 1-D to 1-E in one billing cycle. Any excess amount billed will be adjusted in the subsequent bill from November 1,” the official assured.

The official added that the Tangedco website has enabled an additional provision for consumers to apply for conversion of 1-D to 1-E by entering details on three conditions - no lift, three floors and 10 dwelling units. “If all three conditions are satisfied, a report will be generated for the assistant engineer/assistant executive engineer of the respective section office. The tariff conversion will be made after the physical inspection,” the official added.