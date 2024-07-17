Consumer Redressal Commission levies Rs 44k on private finance company for selling two wheeler without proper notice

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has levied a private finance company to pay Rs 44,000 to the aggrieved consumer whose two-wheeler was sold without proper notice.

Raghavan, a resident of Kulavanigarpuram in Tirunelveli district took a loan from a private financial institution in Palayamkottai to buy a two-wheeler.

He has been paying for it in installments.

In between, due to his family situation, he was unable to pay certain installments and asked for a moratorium so that he can pay the EMI with a delay.

The private finance company also agreed to this.

But all of a sudden one night the private finance company took away the two wheeler parked in front of the complainant's house and sold it without his knowledge.

Due to this, the complainant has sent a notice through the lawyer.

But even after that he did not get proper response and filed a case in Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and investigation was taken by Thoothukudi District Consumer Grievance Redressal Commission.

Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Thiruneela Prasad, members A Sankar, Namatchivayam, who investigated the case, pointed out the lack of service of the finance company and awarded the amount of Rs 24,000 for selling the two-wheeler to the affected consumers without proper notice, Rs 10,000 as compensation for the lack of service and emotional distress, and Rs 10,000 for the cost of the case.

Based on the order, the company promised to pay the sum of Rs 10,000 and a total of Rs 44,000 within two months.