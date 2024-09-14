Consumer panel to seller: Refund overcharging Rs 12 for chappals, pay compensation Rs 1,000 for deficiency in service

CHENNAI: A seller in Salem was directed by the Salem District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay compensation to a consumer for charging Rs 1 and Rs 11 extra for the two pairs of slippers he bought from the shop.

In December 2023, R Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Manakadu in Salem, purchased two pairs of slippers from the seller – one for his kids, and another was a pair of ladies’ slippers.

Ranjith had paid Rs 510 towards his purchase. The children’s pair was Rs 200 and the ladies’ slipper was Rs 339. He later found that the price for a pair of children’s slippers was printed as MRP Rs 199, but the seller’s price tag was Rs 200. He had been charged Re 1 extra for the product.

Further, a pair of ladies’ slippers was printed as MRP Rs 299 but the vendor’s price tag was Rs 310. And, after a discount from Rs 339, Ranjith was charged Rs 11 extra. When he asked the seller to take back the products and return the bill amount of Rs 510, the vendor refused. So, later, Ranjith sent a legal notice, and approached the consumer commission.

The seller was directed by the commission to not commit any kind of deficiency of service or unfair trade practice to the consumers. He was also told to pay Ranjith Rs 1 and Rs 11 towards refund of the excess amount charged above the MRP for the two products, and also Rs 1,000 towards compensation for deficiency of service, unfair trade practice and for mental agony caused to the complainant.