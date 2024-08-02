Consumer panel directs pvt firm to compensate school for service deficiency

CHENNAI: Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed a private company to pay a sum of Rs 6,52,000 to an administrative officer of a school for deficiency in services. The complainant is the chief administrative officer of Casa Di Mir Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Rajapalayam. The opposite party claims to be imparting an international standard of coaching to the schools and is based in Mumbai. The complainant availed the service from Leadership Boulevard Pvt Ltd after payment, however, the firm is alleged to have misrepresented and lured the complainant with false promises. After receiving consent from the complainant, the firm did not provide proper aids, trainers, and apps amounting to unfair trade practices. Due to the deficiency of service to the complainant cancelled the agreement. The commission headed by President SJ Chakkkaravarthy directed the firm to refund a sum of Rs 6,52,000 to the complainant within 6 weeks from the date of receipt of the order and also to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 towards compensation for mental agony, hardship, and stress, to the complainant, Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The amount in clause if not paid within 6 weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of this order, interest at the rate of 6% will be levied on the said amount from the date of complaint till its realisation and the complainant has to return all delivered materials on receipt of amount.