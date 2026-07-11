Consumer forum raps TASMAC outlet for overcharging, orders Rs 6,000 compensation

The Commission ruled that collecting even Rs 10 in excess of the printed MRP and failing to issue a purchase receipt amounted to both deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The case arose from a complaint filed by G Devarajan, who alleged that he purchased a 180 ml bottle of MCLENE Original Brandy from TASMAC Shop No. 8924 at Madhavaram on October 13, 2025. Although the bottle carried an MRP of Rs 140, he was charged Rs 150 through a debit card transaction. He claimed the shop neither refunded the excess amount nor issued a receipt, prompting him to issue legal notices and approach multiple authorities before moving the Consumer Commission.