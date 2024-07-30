Consumer activists urge TN govt not to appoint anyone from TANGEDCO for the post of TNERC chairperson

CHENNAI: With the state government forming a three-member committee for the appointment of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon on Tuesday said that the state government not appoint anyone serving or retired from TANGEDCO in that post considering the conflict of interest affecting the consumers.



In a letter to the secretary of the energy department here, he said that the officials appointed as Chairman from TANGEDCO were not able to perform their duties as expected from him.

"Receiving Pension from the licensee and just being retired from TNEB, they tend to be very lenient and soft towards the licensee at the cost of consumers' interest. We strongly feel it is a conflict of interest affecting the consumers, " he said.

The activist noted that none of the other State Regulatory Commissions has a person from the Licence as its chairperson. "The eligible and suitable candidate may be appointed for the post from Civil service, Retired High court Judge etc, " he suggested.

It may be noted that the state government has invited applications from eligible people for the post of chairman of TNERC with the term of the present chairperson will end on August 16.

Govt has formed a three-member committee comprising retired judge CT Selvam, chief secretary and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman to select the TNERC chairperson.

The last date to apply is July 31.