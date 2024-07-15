Consumer activist asks TANGEDCO to seek clarification from TN government on combined buildings

CHENNAI: Consumer activists alleged that the TANGEDCO officials are misinterpreting the latest amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules giving certain exemptions to the commercial and residential buildings to give exemption to the combined buildings.

In a notification dated June 28, the Department of Housing and Urban Development stated that commercial buildings with a built-up area of up to 300 sq metres with 14 meter height. The order to exempt the commercial buildings came after the relaxation given to residential buildings from obtaining a completion certificate if the building height is up to 14 meters and does not exceed eight dwelling units or 750 sq m.

In a letter to TANGEDCO chairman Rajesh Lakhoni, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon said that however, the state government has not specified any exemption for the combined building with both commercial and residential.

He alleged that many TANGEDCO officials interpret that a combined building up to 14 meters in height with a built-up area of 1050 sq m (750 sq m plus 300 sq m) is being exempted from the building completion certificate.

He noted that The TANGEDCO's official handle on social media has created another confusion by interpreting the word "OR".

"Taking the total exemptions of both commercial and residential for combined building on its own by TANGEDCO and providing connections up to 11300 sq ft without building completion certificate is wrong. For combined building issues, TANGEDCO may address the government. Meanwhile combined building the connections should not be given till the government addresses the issue, " he demanded.