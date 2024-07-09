Construction worker killed in building collapse at Cumbum GH, two injured

MADURAI: A forty-year-old worker was killed on Monday after a portion of a building under construction at Cumbum Government Hospital collapsed. The deceased victim has been identified as Nambirajan of Oomachikulam, Madurai.

Two fellow workers were injured and were admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when a concrete slab inside the maternity and pediatric block fell on Nambirajan and two others.

Nambirajan suffered head injuries and succumbed on the spot. The injured victims were S Selvam and R Munees alias Sathish Kumar, who belong to Madurai.

Sources said the contractor Pandiarajan hails from Theni and over fifty workers including migrant workers were engaged in the construction work.

Cumbum South police have registered a case.