Construction worker in Salem kills co-worker during drunken argument

CHENNAI: Police arrested Sakthivel (28), a construction labourer for killing his co-worker with an iron rod in Salem, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Sathish (40) from Rasipuram, Namakkal.

Sakthivel and Sathish were working in a private construction company in Alagapuram, Salem.

Investigation revealed that during a drinking session at their accommodation near the construction site, a heated argument arose between the duo. Sathish reportedly made offensive remarks about Sakthivel's wife and mother. Enraged by this, Sakthivel grabbed an iron rod and struck Sathish on the head. Sathish died on the spot.

Other workers informed the police after seeing Sathish lying unconscious.

Police recovered Sathish's body and sent it for post-mortem.

A case is registered against Sakthivel and investigation is under way.