Construction worker from Bengal falls to death from 3rd floor in Pudupattinam

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of the building during Deepavali celebrations on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj from West Bengal. Manoj was staying in the Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam and working as a construction worker.

Following the occasion of Deepavali on Thursday night, Manoj and other workers consumed liquor at the place they were staying and were bursting crackers. In the wee hours of Friday, Manoj, seated on the railing of the building’s third floor lost his balance and fell on the ground. He died on the spot sustaining severe head injuries.

Based on the information, the Kalpakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating whether Manoj fell by accident or was pushed to death by someone.