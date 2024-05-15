Begin typing your search...
Construction work can be resumed in TN: Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health
Summer rains have started across the state, leading to a decrease in temperatures in various places
CHENNAI: With the heat declining in the state, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has instructed joint directors to inform construction companies that they can resume construction work.
According to a report by Maalai Malar, outdoor construction work between 10 am and 4 pm should be avoided to protect workers from the peak of the heat.
Meanwhile, summer rains have started across the state, leading to a decrease in temperatures in various places.
