ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2024 6:06 AM GMT
Construction work can be resumed in TN: Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: With the heat declining in the state, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has instructed joint directors to inform construction companies that they can resume construction work.

According to a report by Maalai Malar, outdoor construction work between 10 am and 4 pm should be avoided to protect workers from the peak of the heat.

Meanwhile, summer rains have started across the state, leading to a decrease in temperatures in various places.

