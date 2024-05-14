Timing regulated for open-air construction work in Chennai, Madurai: Directorate Of Industrial Safety & Health

CHENNAI: The Directorate Of Industrial Safety & Health has issued an order to change the working hours of open-air construction in Chennai and Madurai.

The effect of summer heat has been very high this year.

Although summer rains have cooled many districts of Tamil Nadu, the effects of the heat have not diminished.

In this situation, the Directorate Of Industrial Safety & Health issued an order on Tuesday to all construction companies not to carry out open construction work in Chennai and Madurai from 10am to 4 pm.

The death of a 25-year-old construction worker from heat stroke has brought attention to the safety of people working outdoors, especially construction workers, as mercury levels keep rising.

Sachin (25) from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the thousands of migrant workers earning a living as construction workers in the state.

He was working in Kancheepuram district and was diagnosed with heat stroke and rhabdomyolysis (a condition that causes muscles to break down and leads to muscle death).