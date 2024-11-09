Construction of Tiruvallur bus terminus lags, to be completed by February

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Tiruvallur have expressed their concerns regarding the slow construction work of the new bus terminus near ICMR Road in Vedanginallur.

To replace the existing congested Thiru Vi Ka Tiruvallur terminus on Rajaji Salai, the Tiruvallur municipality had begun the construction of a new terminus at Rs 33 crore in July 2023.

Spread over 5 acres of land, only 60% of the work has been completed after commencing the work 15 months ago.

A senior official of the Tiruvallur municipality told DT Next that the construction would be completed by February-March next year.

After completion, the terminus would be able to accommodate 56 buses at a time, and has various passenger amenities including shops, toilets and parking facilities. It would have 107 shops, five toilets including one for trans persons, parking slots for 500 two-wheelers and 100 cars. A police booth would be set up inside the terminus.

The existing bus stand on Rajaji Salai occupies less than half an acre of land. This limited space causes significant difficulties for buses, passengers, and commuters, particularly in the evening when students from nearby schools crowd the area. Motorists experience heavy traffic every day.

“There are hundreds of students from eight schools nearby. They walk on Tiruvallur Salai via Panagal Street to reach the terminus on Rajaji Salai. This creates traffic chaos around the terminus, which makes it challenging for bus drivers to enter and exit,” said a private bus driver.

Every month, around one lakh people gather at the Tiruvallur Veeraraghava Perumal Swamy Temple on ammavasai (new moon day). The old bus terminus is located just 500 metres from the temple. On ammavasai, many commuters, motorists, and others, trying to access the railway station via private vehicles encounter significant difficulties.

“Devotees visiting the temple during ammavasai park their cars on the road, which makes it a herculean task for me to reach the railway station on time,” lamented Mahesh, a resident of Chinna Ikkadu.

Train passengers who disembark at the Tiruvallur station have a long-standing request. “Passengers arriving at Tiruvallur railway station have requested the TN State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to start a bus service from the terminus to the railway station. This would make it easier for passengers to reach the terminus without delay,” said a regular passenger.

IN A NUTSHELL