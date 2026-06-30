Construction of India’s first branded IT park begins at Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark Phase III

"India's first branded IT workspace, developed in collaboration with YOO at Technopark, reflects the confidence of global brands in Kerala. The project will create over 5,000 quality jobs and further strengthen the state's IT and AI ecosystem," he said.

Kunhalikutty said the project was expected to significantly boost Kerala's digital economy while generating around 5,000 direct jobs.

Special Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, said the government's focus was on attracting more private investment into the sector and described the project as an encouraging sign for future investments in technology and related sectors.