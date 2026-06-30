Construction of India’s first branded IT park begins at Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark Phase III

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India's "first branded" IT park—or so it is being billed—is set to come up at Technopark Phase III here, with Minister PK Kunhalikutty on Monday performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 300-crore venture.
Named 'YOO Hub Trivandrum', the project is being developed by HiLITE Group in collaboration with globally renowned design brand YOO and International Workplace Group, a leading provider of flexible and hybrid workspaces, according to a statement.
Addressing the function, the state IT and Industries minister said the project marked another milestone in Kerala's emergence as a leading destination for technology and innovation.
"India's first branded IT workspace, developed in collaboration with YOO at Technopark, reflects the confidence of global brands in Kerala. The project will create over 5,000 quality jobs and further strengthen the state's IT and AI ecosystem," he said.
Kunhalikutty said the project was expected to significantly boost Kerala's digital economy while generating around 5,000 direct jobs.
Special Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, said the government's focus was on attracting more private investment into the sector and described the project as an encouraging sign for future investments in technology and related sectors.
Technopark CEO Sandip Kumar said the addition of 5.37 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space came at a time when demand for premium IT infrastructure was at an all-time high.
HiLITE Group CEO Ajil Muhammed said Kerala possessed a strong talent pool but required more world-class infrastructure to attract multinational companies and Global Capability Centres.
Spread across 5.37 lakh sq ft on 1.88 acres, the project will comprise a basement, ground floor, two parking levels and 15 office floors.
It is designed to cater to multinational corporations, GCCs, technology firms, research institutions and emerging digital enterprises, the statement added.