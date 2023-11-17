Construction of hi-tech dairy in Namakkal; TN govt hands over project to NDDB

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it has permitted the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to execute the construction of 2 LLPD hi-tech Dairy at Namakkal.

"By considering the public sector status of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and its uniqueness in Dairy Infrastructure Project execution for dairy co-operatives, the project, namely 'Establishment of 2 LLPD hi-tech Dairy at Namakkal' has been entrusted to the NDDB," reads a statement from Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to TN government (Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department).

The main objective of the scheme is to ensure livelihood and economic upliftment of milk producers in Namakkal district, he noted.

Further, Sharma said that this project is very much essential to meet the future demand of consumers and the milk processing industry.

Earlier, the State government sanctioned a nod to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) to entrust the said project at an estimated cost of Rs 89.29 crore on a turnkey basis to NDDB.