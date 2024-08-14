Construction not over yet, AIIMS-Madurai students to be sent to Nagpur for training

CHENNAI: Yet another batch of 50 students are set to be admitted to AIIMS-Madurai for the upcoming academic, the fourth batch, but it would take more than a year for the premier institution to get its own premises.

Meanwhile, the students from the first batch would be sent to AIIMS-Nagpur for clinical postings in batches of eight students each.

AIIMS-Madurai executive director Hanumantha Rao said arrangements were being made to accommodate the students of the new batch in the present, temporary premises till the work on its own campus is expected to be partially completed by November 2025. To make space for the freshers, the male students of the first batch, who would be entering their fourth year, would be moved to a private hostel.

"We have adequate classrooms, and the classes for the new batch will be conducted in the same block of the Government Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital. Additionally, the new neurology block building will be used for additional classrooms for the first batch so that there are adequate classrooms. This arrangement is only for one more year," he told DT Next.

It is estimated that the AIIMS-Madurai campus in Thoppur will be partially completed by November 2025, by which time facilities like hospital building, classrooms, outpatient block, and emergency block are expected to be completed.

To ensure that the first batch of students have adequate practical experience in an AIIMS facility, they would be sent in batches to AIIMS-Nagpur for clinical postings for a period of a few months.

"We want the students to have clinical experience in an AIIMS facility. Currently, AIIMS-Nagpur has been approved. This wouldn't be required from the next year, as our own campus would be ready by then," Rao said.

The male students of the first batch, who would be entering their fourth year, would also be moved to a private hostel facility so that the new batch is provided accommodation within the campus. The director added that the female students would not be moved out of campus for safety reasons.

Two-thirds of the students are male, so it would be convenient to move them to the new facility and provide accommodation to the first-year students, officials added.