CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused the State government of bringing disgrace to Tamil Nadu's legal system and warned the Chief Minister that the Constitution and the Supreme Court were institutions of great significance and should not be treated like toys such as windmills and cars, in an apparent jibe at toy cars and bikes gifted to Vijay by dignitaries.
In a statement, Palaniswami said he had already advised the government during a press meet to implement the Supreme Court's interim order in the case. However, he alleged that the State government had failed to act accordingly, prompting censure from the apex court.
Pointing to the Supreme Court's observations against Tamil Nadu government officials, he highlighted that the court had used strong expressions such as "administrative chaos", "brazen and wilful disobedience", "flagrant disregard" and "calculated affront of both constitutional courts".
He also referred to the court's observation that the prevailing situation needed to be dealt with an iron hand, failing which it could lead to "constitutional chaos".
Palaniswami further pointed out that the Supreme Court had entrusted the security of the Tiruparankundram hill area to the CRPF, suspended the temple's trustee board and appointed former judges to oversee the temple administration.
Describing these developments as unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's history, he questioned whether the State needed such embarrassment and condemned the TVK government for bringing disrepute to the state's legal system.
He also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying that law, the Constitution and the Supreme Court were institutions of great significance and should not be treated like toys such as windmills and cars.