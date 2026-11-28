In a statement, Palaniswami said he had already advised the government during a press meet to implement the Supreme Court's interim order in the case. However, he alleged that the State government had failed to act accordingly, prompting censure from the apex court.

Pointing to the Supreme Court's observations against Tamil Nadu government officials, he highlighted that the court had used strong expressions such as "administrative chaos", "brazen and wilful disobedience", "flagrant disregard" and "calculated affront of both constitutional courts".

He also referred to the court's observation that the prevailing situation needed to be dealt with an iron hand, failing which it could lead to "constitutional chaos".

Palaniswami further pointed out that the Supreme Court had entrusted the security of the Tiruparankundram hill area to the CRPF, suspended the temple's trustee board and appointed former judges to oversee the temple administration.