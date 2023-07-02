Constitute Pennaiyar River Tribunal in 3 days: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Central government to constitute the Pennaiyar River Tribunal within three days as per the promise made in the Supreme Court without falling into the tactics of the Karnataka government that trying to prevent the formation of the Tribunal.

In his statement, the senior leader said that the Central government has assured in the apex court to constitute the tribunal before July 5 to resolve the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Pennaiyar river water sharing rights.

"Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has urged the Central government not to form the tribunal, which is condemnable. While meeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on June 29, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister suggested resolving the issue with talks," Ramadoss added.

He said that Karnataka has no right to sit in talks after conjuring the uprights of Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has received permission to construct a dam across the Markandeya River.

"Tamil Nadu has filed a case against the move in the Supreme Court. But the court dismissed the petition and directed the state to approach the Central government to form the Tribunal," he recalled.

"Tamil Nadu approached the court again as the central government delayed the formation of the Tribunal. Following this, the court directed the Central government to constitute the Tribunal before March 14. After the Central government failed to act, the court censured. The Karnataka government has requested the Central government to conduct talks and resolve the issue in three months. Even after 100 years of talks, Cauvery is not yet resolved. After the Cauvery Tribunal, Tamil Nadu got some relief," he noted.

He warned that the Karnataka government will construct the dam while conducting talks as it had done earlier in the Cauvery River issue.

"The Tamil Nadu government should not agree to talk with Karnataka on the issue, and the central government should constitute the Tribunal within three days," Ramadoss urged.