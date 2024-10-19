Constable’s wife kills two kids, self over family dispute in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old woman ended her life after poisoning her two children due to family issues in Salem on Thursday night.

According to police, Sangeetha (34), wife of Govindaraj (38), a police constable from ‘Olaipatti’ village near Omalur in Salem, poisoned her two children Rohith (7), and Darshika Shree (5), before ending her life by hanging at the police quarters building in Kondalampatti.

The boy was studying class three and his sister was studying LKG. Govindaraj, a constable at the police outpost in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem, also attempted suicide by hanging on seeing his wife and children lying dead when he returned from work around 9 pm.

But he was rescued on time by neighbours who arrived on hearing his loud cry.

Inquiries revealed Sangeetha was depressed as Govindaraj came late to home every day resulting in frequent quarrels.

“A quarrel also broke out between them over the issue on Thursday morning, before Govindaraj left for work,” police said. Further inquiry is underway.