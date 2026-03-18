Virudhunagar: Constable gets 1-year jail in cheque fraud case

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A police constable was sentenced to one year in prison by a fast-track court in Srivilliputhur in a cheque fraud case.
The accused, Muthulingam from Malayadipatti Street in Rajapalayam, is currently serving as a constable in the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Srivilliputhur.
He had borrowed Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 from Muthumari of the same area last year for family expenses. To repay the amount, he issued two cheques to Muthumari.
However, both cheques were returned by the bank due to insufficient funds. Following this, Muthumari filed a case against Muthulingam in the fast-track court in Srivilliputhur. After hearing the case, Judge Sundara Kamesh Marthandan sentenced Muthulingam to one year of imprisonment.