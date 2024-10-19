Constable falls to death from 14th floor near Rajarathinam Stadium

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve police constable slipped and fell from the 14th floor of the police quarters near Rajarathinam Stadium when he was checking the water level in the overhead tank on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Selvamurugan of Sankarankoil in Tenkasi.

Selvamurugan joined the police in 2018 and was attached to the Armed Reserve unit.

Police said he was standing on the overhead water tank when he slipped and fell.

Other personnel who saw him lying in a pool of blood rescued him and rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was declared brought-dead.

Egmore police have registered a case and are investigating.