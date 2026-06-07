Constable among Vellore trio held for series of bike theft in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: The police recovered 43 motorcycles stolen from various locations in and around Sriperumbudur and arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the thefts.
According to the police, a series of motorcycle thefts had been reported in Sriperumbudur in recent months. Vehicle owners lodged complaints with the police, following which the Crime Branch launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from several locations.
Based on the investigation, police arrested Sarath Babu (40) and Vimal Kumar (31), both residents of Gudiyatham in Vellore district. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing motorcycles from Sriperumbudur and transporting them to Vellore district, where they were sold for Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.
Further investigation revealed the involvement of Manikandan (32), a Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion constable from Vellore posted in Sriperumbudur, who has been assisting the thieves. The police arrested Manikandan, and the trio was remanded in judicial custody.
The Sriperumbudur Crime Branch recovered around 43 motorcycles that had been sold at various locations in Vellore district. The seized vehicles were transported back to the Sriperumbudur police station in lorries. Police are trying to identify the owners and hand over the recovered motorcycles after obtaining court orders.