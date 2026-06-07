Constable among Vellore trio held for series of bike theft in Sriperumbudur

According to the police, a series of motorcycle thefts had been reported in Sriperumbudur in recent months. Vehicle owners lodged complaints with the police, following which the Crime Branch launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from several locations.

Based on the investigation, police arrested Sarath Babu (40) and Vimal Kumar (31), both residents of Gudiyatham in Vellore district. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing motorcycles from Sriperumbudur and transporting them to Vellore district, where they were sold for Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.