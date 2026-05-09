Consider Sri Lankan’s visa plea on humanitarian grounds: Madras HC

After hearing either side, Justice M Dhandapani noted that, in the absence of any such adverse material, his continued blacklisting was disproportionate. The mother was a senior citizen and is now bedridden, in need of immediate care and assistance from her son.

In these circumstances, citing humanitarian grounds, the court was inclined to grant him limited relief. The court thus directed the son to submit an application for grant of an emergency visa before the High Commission of India, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The court further directed the High Commission to coordinate with the Ministry and consider the application for grant of an emergency visa and pass appropriate orders within two weeks.