Consider release of TN fishermen: CM Stalin appeals to Lankan President

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake to consider the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and return their seized boats.

In a message posted on his 'X' handle late on Monday night, Stalin said, “It is encouraging that the Hon’ble President of Sri Lanka Anura Dissanayake is engaging in discussions with our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address the concerns of Tamil fishermen in a humanitarian and peaceful manner, emphasising the need to avoid conflict.

“I appeal to Hon’ble Anura Dissanayake to consider the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the return of their seized boats," Stalin added.

“Such a gesture will infuse confidence in these deliberations and mark a constructive step towards fostering stronger ties and a harmonious future between our two nations,” said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as the new Sri Lankan president arrived at New Delhi on a three-day visit, the first since taking over as the new President of the island nation.