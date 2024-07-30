Consider plea seeking to ban the sales of poisonous pesticides, Madras HC directs Union govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Union government to consider the representation seeking to ban pesticides without having antidotes and take action within six months.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the suo motu case to ban the sale of Aluminium Phosphate and Paraquat Dichloride, poisonous pesticides.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan submitted that the pesticides are playing vital role in controlling insects and weeds to yield sufficient amount of food crops.

If the pesticides are banned it would decrease the production of food crops which ultimately affect the general public, said the ASG.

Considering the larger public interest the pesticide sales should not be banned, he said.

The ASG also submitted that an affidavit was already filed stating that a registration committee has been constituted to evaluate the toxicity of the pesticides.

After the submission the bench directed the Union government to consider the petition after consulting with the registration committee within six months.