Consider plea for action on Jaya death probe panel report: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the state government to consider the petition seeking to take action against the persons named in the Arumugasamy Commission report.

A petitioner PA Josseph moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Tamil Nadu government to take action against the persons found fault in the Arumugasamy Commission report. The case was listed before Justice N Seshasayee.

According to the petitioner, he raised concerns and suspicion on the mysterious demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and filed a petition to constitute an enquiry commission headed by three judges of the Supreme Court.

In the meantime the Tamil Nadu government constituted a commission headed by Justice Arumugasamy, said the petitioner.

The petitioner contended the enquiry commission interrogated and recorded statements from 158 persons, including himself, one of the witnesses.

After the inquiry commission completed the report nearly took time for a period of six years and spent nearly Rs 6 crore of public money and the state government failed to take action as per the recommendation of the commission report, contended the petitioner.

It seems that the objective of the commission became null and raised reasonable doubts since the commission recommended to take action against the government officials, doctors as well as politically influenced persons, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the judge directed the state government to consider the petition and disposed of the case.