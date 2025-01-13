Consider Fakruddin’s transfer to Madurai prison, Madras HC directs TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to consider the request of ‘Police’ Fakruddin, accused in the murder case of auditor Ramesh, seeking to transfer from Puzhal prison to Madurai prison.

Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice N Jothiraman heard the petition moved by Fakruddin’s mother, Seiyathu Meera.

Senior counsel R Sankarasubbu for the petitioner submitted that the prisoner suffers from various ailments and must be treated in a private hospital in Madurai. He added that Fakruddin’s request for medical treatment should be allowed as the prisoner’s mother is also old.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj objected to the petition, saying that the prisoner had already been taken to the Stanley Government Hospital and that, as per the doctors’ advice, all necessary treatments would be provided to the prisoner. He added that the representation seeking to transfer from Puzhal prison to Madurai prison is under consideration. After all the submissions, the bench directed the State to consider the representation and pass orders on merits in accordance with the law within four weeks.

Fakruddin, a Muslim fundamentalist, has been arrested in murder cases of several Hindu organisation leaders, including auditor Ramesh.

Fakruddin is also an explosive specialist and was involved in planting a bomb in BJP leader LK Advani’s Rath Yatra route in 2011. After this incident, he went underground to stay off the radar but was arrested in Chennai in 2013. As Fakruddin is classified as a terrorist, he is confined in a high-security facility at Puzhal prison.