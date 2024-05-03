Consider exhibiting movies in schools and colleges, Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to consider the plea of Tamil Nadu school and college educational film organization society to exhibit children of educational movies in schools and colleges.

Justice SM Subramaniam directed the State to consider and take a decision to the plea of the society and disposed of the petition.

Special government pleader T Venkateshkumar submitted that the government will consider the request of the petitioner in the forthcoming year 2024 - 2025.

The Tamil Nadu school and college educational film organization society moved the petition seeking to direct the State to allow the society to exhibit the movies in educational institutions.

The petitioner society submitted that the government has not taken any decision for granting permission to exhibit educational movies in all the district of the State by issuing an order.