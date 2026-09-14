Conservationist urges to retain captive jumbos in Assam instead of TN transfer

CHENNAI: The proposed transfer of five captive elephants from Assam to temples and an elephant facility in Tamil Nadu has raised questions over the legality of the move, the welfare of the animals and whether the transfers have been examined by the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC).
In a representation dated September 11, 2026, addressed to the Chairperson of the HPC in New Delhi, Rohit Choudhury, a conservationist in Assam, urged the panel to halt the transfer of elephants and probe into the circumstances of their transfer.
One of the captive jumbos, five-year-old Durga, is already at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, and four of them are in the transfer process. Two male elephants, Hiralal (8) and Shiva (6), are proposed to be transferred to the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai. Rupsing, a 13-year-old bull elephant, is set to be moved to the Vaitheeswaran Koil in Nagapattinam. Female calf Bijuli (5) is to be sent to Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Gajashala in Kancheepuram.
Citing a Supreme Court order in Abir Phukan vs Union of India, Choudhury said the committee was empowered to examine the legality and permissibility of elephant transfers across the country. "The Chief Wildlife Wardens can grant travel permits to elephants only on the recommendation of this Committee," he said, adding that the committee was expected to conduct the necessary inquiries before a final decision.
He also referred to a judgment of the Manipur High Court in Nongmeikapam Victoria vs Union of India and Others, arguing that the HPC's mandate and jurisdiction continue despite the Captive Elephants (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024.
The conservationist questioned why the elephants were being moved so far from Assam when facilities could potentially be available closer to their current location and why the elephants could not be cared for in Assam if their present owners were unable to maintain them.
Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra said the 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) for Durga's transfer was already received, and applications for elephants proposed to be donated to four other temples and religious institutions are being processed.
Meanwhile, Choudhury urged the HPC to examine the ownership, legality and proposed destinations of the five elephants and ensure that the transfers do not proceed without the required scrutiny and approvals.