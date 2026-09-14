Conservationist urges to retain captive jumbos in Assam instead of TN transfer

In a representation dated September 11, 2026, addressed to the Chairperson of the HPC in New Delhi, Rohit Choudhury, a conservationist in Assam, urged the panel to halt the transfer of elephants and probe into the circumstances of their transfer.



One of the captive jumbos, five-year-old Durga, is already at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, and four of them are in the transfer process. Two male elephants, Hiralal (8) and Shiva (6), are proposed to be transferred to the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai. Rupsing, a 13-year-old bull elephant, is set to be moved to the Vaitheeswaran Koil in Nagapattinam. Female calf Bijuli (5) is to be sent to Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Gajashala in Kancheepuram.



Citing a Supreme Court order in Abir Phukan vs Union of India, Choudhury said the committee was empowered to examine the legality and permissibility of elephant transfers across the country. "The Chief Wildlife Wardens can grant travel permits to elephants only on the recommendation of this Committee," he said, adding that the committee was expected to conduct the necessary inquiries before a final decision.



He also referred to a judgment of the Manipur High Court in Nongmeikapam Victoria vs Union of India and Others, arguing that the HPC's mandate and jurisdiction continue despite the Captive Elephants (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024.