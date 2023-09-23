Begin typing your search...

Conservancy worker shoots himself to death in Ambur, probe on

Ambur taluk police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Sep 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-22 23:00:36.0  )
Conservancy worker shoots himself to death in Ambur, probe on
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

AMBUR: A conservancy worker attached to a village panchayat in Ambur shot himself to death on Thursday evening.

Ambur taluk police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. Kuppusamy (60), a widower, was working as a conservancy worker in the Naikaneri village panchayat near Ambur town.

He was despondent following the death of his wife a few years ago. He was alone in his house on Wednesday evening when locals heard the sound of a gunshot from his house.

When they rushed to investigate, they found Kuppusamy dead with a gunshot wound on his neck. AmburTaluk police on receipt of information rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college for post-mortem examination.

They seized the country gun and are investigating the sources from which the deceased obtained the weapon.

conservancy workerAmburshotNaikaneri villagegunshotsuicidepost-mortem
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X