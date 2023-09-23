Conservancy worker shoots himself to death in Ambur, probe on

AMBUR: A conservancy worker attached to a village panchayat in Ambur shot himself to death on Thursday evening.

Ambur taluk police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. Kuppusamy (60), a widower, was working as a conservancy worker in the Naikaneri village panchayat near Ambur town.

He was despondent following the death of his wife a few years ago. He was alone in his house on Wednesday evening when locals heard the sound of a gunshot from his house.

When they rushed to investigate, they found Kuppusamy dead with a gunshot wound on his neck. AmburTaluk police on receipt of information rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college for post-mortem examination.

They seized the country gun and are investigating the sources from which the deceased obtained the weapon.