Consecration of 2,000 temples in Tamil Nadu likely this year: HR&CE

CHENNAI: The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) is contemplating completing the consecration of 2,000 temples before the end of this year. The department has received donations to the tune of Rs 979 crores.

So far, the department has conducted consecration to more than 1,800 temples, including ancient temples. “We have set a target of conducting consecration to 2,000 temples by the end of this year. We have been taking measures to achieve our target,” the Minister informed the State Assembly on the final day of the session, on Saturday. The Minister, while taking part in the discussion for demand for grants for the year 2024-2025, said that the department has earned the trust of the philanthropists, who donated to the tune of Rs 979 crore. They have donated to see the effective implementation of development schemes.

The department would also extend the ‘Oru Kala Puja’ scheme to 1,000 more temples at Rs 25 crore, while Archagars (priests) of these temples would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.

The department would develop a master plan at Rs 177.10 crore to improve integrated basic amenities in six temples, including Arulmigu Sarapathira Swamy Madalayam at Vyasarpadi in Chennai and Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Kandal in The Nilgiris.

The existing day-long Annadhanam scheme in 11 temples would be extended to Arulmigu Kallalagar temple in Madurai and Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Coimbatore. Students studying in schools and colleges run by Palani Murugan temple will be provided lunch starting this year.

Renovation of 115 temples in urban areas would be taken at Rs 50 crore, while three golden chariots and an equal number of silver chariots would be made at Rs 9 crore and Rs 11.50 crore respectively.

The department has enhanced the fund allocation for administrative-cum-maintenance expenses of 490 temples in Kanniyakumari district, 225 temples of Pudukottai Devasthanam, and 88 temples under Thanjavur Devasthanam.