Consecration held for Modi only: Alagiri

TIRUCHY: The Ram temple was constructed and consecrated only for an individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not for Lord Ram himself or the people of India, opined TNCC president KS Alagiri in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Kumbakonam in Thanjaur, Alagiri said, “Modi conducted the consecration for his political gain but in reality there will not be any impact in Indian politics. There are 3,200 Ram temples existing in Ayodhya and the new one is 3201st and that’s all and there is nothing more in it.” Alagiri said. the PM was seen nervous during the function.