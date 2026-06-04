Conocarpus trees on NH medians trigger concerns despite Tamil Nadu ban advisory

The issue has reignited the debate over the use of Conocarpus, an exotic ornamental tree, that has come under scrutiny for its ecological impact and potential health hazards. Activists have urged authorities to investigate the plantations and replace them with native trees in line with government directives.

Native to Africa and belonging to the Combretaceae family, Conocarpus was widely planted across India in recent decades as part of avenue landscaping and beautification projects owing to its fast growth and ability to thrive in harsh conditions. However, experts have flagged concerns over its impact on local biodiversity and public health.