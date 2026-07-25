Conman creates fake Insta ID of Kancheepuram silk saree showroom, arrested

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram Cyber Crime Wing arrested a 35-year-old man for creating a fake Instagram account in the name of a reputed silk saree showroom and cheating customers by selling low-quality sarees as genuine Kanchi silk.
Karthik from Thanjavur was working as a sales representative at a well-known silk showroom in Kancheepuram. A few months ago, he quit his job and created a fake Instagram page by allegedly stealing photographs and videos from the showroom's official social media account.
Believing the page to be genuine, a woman from Salem ordered a silk saree worth Rs 7,000 through Instagram on July 14 and paid online. However, instead of sending the advertised product, Karthik purchased a low-quality saree worth around Rs 2,300 from another shop and couriered it to the customer on July 20.
When the woman found that the saree was not genuine silk, she contacted the showroom in Kancheepuram. That is when the customer and the shop owner found out about the scam using social media. Based on complaints from the customer and the showroom management, the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Tracking the IP address, the police traced the fake account to Karthik of Kamatchi Amman Colony in Kancheepuram.
During interrogation, Karthik allegedly confessed that he started the fake Instagram page in December 2025 to make quick money by selling duplicate silk sarees as original Kancheepuram silk. The police said the woman's complaint was the first official complaint received against him. Karthik was arrested and remanded in custody at Vellore Central Prison.
Cyber Crime Police have advised the public to verify the authenticity of sellers before making payments for products advertised on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.