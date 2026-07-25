Conman creates fake Insta ID of Kancheepuram silk saree showroom, arrested

When the woman found that the saree was not genuine silk, she contacted the showroom in Kancheepuram. That is when the customer and the shop owner found out about the scam using social media. Based on complaints from the customer and the showroom management, the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Tracking the IP address, the police traced the fake account to Karthik of Kamatchi Amman Colony in Kancheepuram.

During interrogation, Karthik allegedly confessed that he started the fake Instagram page in December 2025 to make quick money by selling duplicate silk sarees as original Kancheepuram silk. The police said the woman's complaint was the first official complaint received against him. Karthik was arrested and remanded in custody at Vellore Central Prison.

Cyber Crime Police have advised the public to verify the authenticity of sellers before making payments for products advertised on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.