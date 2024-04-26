‘Cong’s wealth redistribution idea detrimental’

MADURAI: Raama Sreenivasan, BJP candidate, who contested from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, criticised Congress’ election manifesto on redistribution of wealth saying it’s aimed only at dividing the people of India along communal and religious lines.

There’s no adequate definition of wealth redistribution, which could be detrimental to the community as a whole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to it strongly and cautioned the people of India at the right time and he insisted on such an agenda during his address at a campaign rally in Rajasthan, but the Congress is trying to stir up controversy out of it and portraying it communally.

In those days, the Land Ceiling Act was in effect to restrict owning acres of land and it’s well accepted by the people as it paved the way for the landless poor to get lands. But, the Congress election manifesto is confusing the people as it’s not clear on whether wealth would be transferred from the rich to the poor or redistributed. It’s just like looting the wealth of people, Sreenivasan told reporters in Madurai on Thursday.

When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister in 2006, he addressed the National Development Council and said that Muslims have the first claim to the nation’s resources and citing these, he wondered how could the Prime Minister, who’s affiliated to Congress, which supports secularism, make such a statement.

Further, he said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is talking like the old days of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who’s a leader of Muslim League in the pre-independent India. Just for vote bank politics of Congress, the rights of our nation could not be given away.

If wealth redistribution is to come up, then let it start from the house of M Karunanidhi, former CM, because his family owns huge asset. Finally, he sought clarification from the Congress on redistribution of wealth and also added that BJP would fight tooth and nail and never allow it.